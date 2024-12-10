Loop Media: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The multichannel streaming platform posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.5 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPTV

