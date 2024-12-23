Limoneira: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.7 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $191.5 million.

