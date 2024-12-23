Limoneira: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 23, 2024, 4:24 PM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.7 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $191.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNR

