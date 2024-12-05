Lands’ End: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $593,000 in…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $593,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $318.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lands’ End expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $480 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Lands’ End expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 45 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.4 billion.

