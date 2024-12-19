Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1…

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.35 billion to $6.45 billion.

