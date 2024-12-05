Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Thursday reported profit of $86,000 in its…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Thursday reported profit of $86,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries expects full-year revenue of $165 million.

