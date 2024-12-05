Kroger: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $618 million. On…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $618 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $33.63 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.26 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.45 per share.

