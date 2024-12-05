Kenon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Thursday reported net income of $43 million in its…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Thursday reported net income of $43 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The holding company posted revenue of $237 million in the period.

