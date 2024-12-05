John Wiley & Sons: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.5…

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The publisher posted revenue of $426.6 million in the period.

John Wiley & Sons expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLY

