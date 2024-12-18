Jabil: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $100 million.

The St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $6.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $2.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.1 billion to $6.7 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $8.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $27.3 billion.

