J.W. Mays: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) on Thursday reported net income of $27,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The commercial real estate leasing company posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAYS

