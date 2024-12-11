J.Jill: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.3 million.…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.4 million.

