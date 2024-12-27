Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 30

Cortigent – Valencia, Calif., 1.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE American symbol CRGT. Business: Developing camera-based neural implants that restore partial vision to the blind.

Fast Track Group – Singapore, 3 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FTRK. Business: Singapore-based provider of event management and marketing services.

FBS Global – Singapore, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4.50-$5, managed by WallachBeth. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FBGL. Business: Provides interior design and fit-out services in Singapore.

