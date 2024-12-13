Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 16

Fast Track Group – Singapore, 3 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FTRK. Business: Singapore-based provider of event management and marketing services.

New Century Logistics – Hong Kong, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Craft Capital R. F. Lafferty. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NCEW. Business: Hong Kong-based provider of air and ocean freight forwarding services.

