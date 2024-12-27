Ingles: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Friday reported a loss of $1.5 million…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Friday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.5 million, or $5.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMKTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMKTA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.