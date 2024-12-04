How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 12/4/2024

U.S. stock indexes reached more records after tech companies talked up how much artificial intelligence is boosting their results. The…

U.S. stock indexes reached more records after tech companies talked up how much artificial intelligence is boosting their results.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Wednesday to add to what looks to be one of its best years of the millennium. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite added 1.3% to its own record.

Salesforce pulled the market higher after highlighting its artificial-intelligence offering for customers. Marvell Technology jumped even more after saying it’s seeing strong demand from AI. Treasury yields eased, while bitcoin climbed after President-elect Donald Trump nominated a crypto advocate to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.61 points, or 0.6%, to 6,086.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 308.51 points, or 0.7%, to 45,014.04.

The Nasdaq composite rose 254.21 points, or 1.3%, to 19,735.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.22 points, or 0.4%, to 2,426.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 54.11 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 103.39 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 516.95 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.16 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,316.66 points, or 27.6%.

The Dow is up 7,324.50 points, or 19.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,723.76 points, or 31.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 399.49 points, or 19.7%.

