How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/26/2024

Stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street as some heavyweight technology and communications sector stocks offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Thursday, its first loss after three straight gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%. Gains by retailers and health care stocks helped temper the losses. Trading volume was lighter than usual as U.S. markets reopened following the Christmas holiday. The Labor Department reported that U.S. applications for unemployment benefits held steady last week, though continuing claims rose to the highest level in three years. Treasury yields fell in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.45 points, or 0.04%, to 6,037.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.77 points, or 0.1%, to 43,325.80.

The Nasdaq composite fell 10.77 points, or 1%, to 19,764.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.34 points, or 0.9%, to 2,280.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 106.74 points, or 1.80%.

The Dow is up 485.54 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 447.76 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.82 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,267.76 points, or 26.6%.

The Dow is up 5,636.26, or 15%.

The Nasdaq is up 5,009.01 points, or 33.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 253.12 points, or 12.5%.

