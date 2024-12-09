How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/9/2024

A slide for market superstar Nvidia helped pull U.S. stock indexes down from their records. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%…

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Monday, coming off its 57th all-time high of the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.6% from its own record.

Nvidia was the market’s heaviest weight after China said it’s probing the chip giant for potential antitrust violations. Stocks in Hong Kong jumped after top Chinese leaders agreed on a “moderately loose” monetary policy. Prices for oil and gold rose following the ouster of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.42 points, or 0.6%, to 6,052.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 240.59 points, or 0.5%, to 44,401.93.

The Nasdaq composite fell 123.08 points, or 0.6%, to 19,736.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.16 points, or 0.7%, to 2,392.84.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,283.02 points, or 26.9%.

The Dow is up 6,712.39 points, or 17.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,725.34 points, or 31.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 365.76 points, or 18%.

