How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/16/2024

U.S. stock indexes drifted through mixed trading ahead of a meeting by the Federal Reserve later this week that could set Wall Street’s direction into next year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.2% to a record.

Tech stocks led the way, and Broadcom helped lead the market again amid excitement about its artificial-intelligence offerings.

Bitcoin hit a record above $107,000 before pulling back, while Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market ahead of Wednesday’s Fed meeting. The widespread expectation is for another cut to rates.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.99 points, or 0.4%, to 6,074.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.58 points, or 0.3%, to 43,717.48.

The Nasdaq composite rose 247.17 points, or 1.2%, to 20,173.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.10 points, or 0.6%, to 2,361.99.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,304.25 points, or 27.3%.

The Dow is up 6,027.94 points, or 16%.

The Nasdaq is up 5,162.54 points, or 34.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 334.92 points, or 16.5%.

