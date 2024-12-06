How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/6/2024

U.S. stocks rose to records after data suggested the job market remains solid enough to keep the economy going, but not so strong that it raises immediate worries about inflation.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, just enough top the all-time high set on Wednesday, as it closed a third straight winning week in what looks to be one of its best years since the 2000 dot-com bust. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8% to set its own record.
Treasury yields eased after the jobs report showed stronger hiring than expected but also an uptick in the unemployment rate.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 15.16 points, or 0.2%, to 6,090.27.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.19 points, or 0.3%, to 44,642.52.
The Nasdaq composite rose 159.05 points, or 0.8%, to 19,859.77.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.83 points, or 0.5%, to 2,408.99.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 57.89 points, or 1%.
The Dow is down 268.13 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 641.61 points, or 3.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.73 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 1,320.44 points, or 27.7%.
The Dow is up 6,952.98 points, or 18.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 4,848.42 points, or 32.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 381.92 points, or 18.8%.
