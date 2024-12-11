How Job Seekers Should Evaluate Noncollege Training Programs

Americans are increasingly questioning the value of a college degree as costs have skyrocketed. As a result, noncollege training programs,…

Americans are increasingly questioning the value of a college degree as costs have skyrocketed. As a result, noncollege training programs, such as coding boot camps, apprenticeships and industry credential training, are becoming popular as early- and mid-career Americans seek new skills at lower costs and shorter timelines than a traditional degree.

While this trend can accelerate hiring into high-need or fast-growing fields, such as those with waves of retirees or software and artificial intelligence, training seekers should still ask the same question they have of a college degree: Is there an appropriate return on investment?

With at least four times as many training providers as colleges in the country, and training being a lucrative business, noncollege skill seekers can still end up with debt, limited career options and wasted time unless they vet training providers carefully.

Here is some expert guidance to determine the best training fit for you.

Try Before You Commit

Perhaps the most important piece of advice before pursuing a specific career training program is to understand the day-to-day work. For example, if you’re interested in coding jobs, spend some time coding before enrolling in a program. That will ensure that your interest matches the reality of doing the job. Otherwise, students risk getting bored during a training program or finding themselves in the wrong field.

If you can’t sample the day-to-day tasks of the job you’re seeking, talk to people already working in the field, especially those in entry-level positions, to get a sense of how their work lives are structured. Do they work 9 to 5 or have unpredictable schedules? Are they on their feet all day or at a desk? Do they engage with people as part of their job, or is most of the day spent alone?

If you don’t know anyone in the field, you can visit one of the 2,300 free, government-funded American Job Centers to speak with a career counselor. You can also attend career fairs, research the job online or call a local employer who is hiring.

Asking these questions can help ensure your idea of a given career matches how you thrive.

Is the Training or Credential Necessary for Job Placement?

Another overlooked question is whether the training, industry credential or certification is needed to get a job. While training can be beneficial and, in some cases, give job seekers a leg up, many businesses are willing to provide on-the-job training and sometimes prefer it.

Look at job postings in your desired field to determine whether the credentials or experience offered by a training provider are required or not mentioned at all. If it’s not listed or considered a “nice to have,” that’s a good indication of how much time and money you should invest in the training program.

Understand the Outcomes of the Program in Your Career and Region

Not all degrees, credentials or training programs are alike, and it can be confusing to navigate slick marketing materials featuring testimonials, partner employers or impressive-sounding statistics. Those seeking training should keep in mind that they are the customers of the training providers and are entitled to receive detailed information about the program and its outcomes. Students can and should go beyond online reviews and websites like TrainingProviderResults.gov by asking training programs for in-field job placement data, names of hiring employers, immediate post-program salary data, and direct connections to program alums and employer partners.

Focus on the most recent data to ensure a training provider produces high value for students, which is particularly important as job demands and hiring trends frequently change.

Can You Learn in the Training Environment?

Prospective trainees may want to ask to sit in on classes before enrolling to make sure the teaching environment meets their individual learning style. Are training sessions streamed online, taped or held in person? Do trainees receive instructor feedback? Is the training held during the day or at night? How far is the commute to a training session?

Considering these details helps prevent dropouts, both due to the teaching style of the program as well as whether it can realistically accommodate a trainee’s current job, family responsibilities or transportation availability.

What Proven Skills Are You Taking Away?

Training seekers should understand what specific skills they will demonstrate after completing the program. Generally, employers are more attracted to job seekers who have demonstrated the skills of the field in some way, whether through on-the-job training in a real-world or simulated environment, or by presenting a portfolio of work that shows they not only understand the job but can perform its tasks effectively. That’s why apprenticeship programs, which combine classroom learning and real, paid on-the-job work, are highly valued by employers and employees. The training is learning to do the job by doing it.

Ask if the training program provides that opportunity or if it’s classroom-based. If it’s the latter, consider whether employers in your area have recently hired candidates with that experience.

Evaluate Cost, Understand the Fine Print and Don’t Rush to Make a Decision

Noncollege training seekers should understand the total cost of the program, which includes not only any upfront payments but also any future debt or repayment obligations that could become more expensive over time. Unless they understand the details of what they are signing up for, training seekers can quickly find themselves struggling to pay back unexpected or compounding debt, even for on-the-job training.

Training seekers should consult their local career center about potential grants or other tuition assistance that may be better than what a provider offers. Students should also consider the cost of potentially quitting a current job for training, rather than opting for training that can be completed alongside their existing employment or through on-the-job, paid training such as registered apprenticeships.

Training seekers should be especially wary of pushy tactics or “limited time” deals that entice them to make decisions before they have all the details.

