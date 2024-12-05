Hovnanian: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported earnings of $94.3 million in…

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported earnings of $94.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $12.79.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $979.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $242 million, or $31.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million to $750 million.

