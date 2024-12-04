Hormel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $220.2…

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $220.2 million.

The Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $805 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.92 billion.

Hormel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.58 to $1.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.9 billion to $12.2 billion.

