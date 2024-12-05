Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.37 billion.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $8.46 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.58 billion, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 52 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.