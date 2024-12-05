Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $262.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $282 million to $288 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion.

