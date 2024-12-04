Greif: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported net income of $63.4 million in…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported net income of $63.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $262.1 million, or $4.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.45 billion.

