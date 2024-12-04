Greif: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $63.4 million.…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $63.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 85 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $262.1 million, or $4.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.45 billion.

