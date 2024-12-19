Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.37 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 6.25 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1.5 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 2.5 cents at $9.54 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 0.75 cent at $2.56 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.55 cent at $.84 a pound.

