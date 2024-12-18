Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.43 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 2.25 cents at $5.47 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 3 cents at $3.61 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 12.25 cents at $9.64 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $1.90 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.08 cent at $2.57 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.83 a pound.

