Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 1 cent at $4.42 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.59 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 2.25 cents at $3.60 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 5.25 cents at $9.90 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 0.15 cent at $1.91 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 0.15 cent at $2.58 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.13 cent at $.85 a pound.

