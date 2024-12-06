Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. wheat…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $5.58 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 1.75 cents at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.38 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.97 cent at $2.56 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.32 cent at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.