Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 1.75 cents at $4.30 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 3.75 cents at $5.44 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.81 a bushel. Jan. soybeans lost 5.75 cents at $9.86 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.89 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 0.03 cent at $2.59 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.22 cent at $.88 a pound.

