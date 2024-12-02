Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 3.25 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.58 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 5.25 cents at $9.84 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.89 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $2.60 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.86 a pound.

