Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 1 cent at $4.45 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 9.25 cents at $5.49 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.68 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 9.75 cents at $9.83 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 2.28 cents at $1.90 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 2.7 cents at $2.55 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 2.3 cents at $.84 a pound.

