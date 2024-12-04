Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.30 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 3 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $9.84 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 0.82 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 2.25 cents at $2.57 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 1.22 cents at $.86 a pound.

