Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

December 4, 2024, 4:20 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.30 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 3 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $9.84 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 0.82 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 2.25 cents at $2.57 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 1.22 cents at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up