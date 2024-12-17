Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.45 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.50 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 6.25 cents at $3.62 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 5.25 cents at $9.77 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $1.90 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.25 cent at $2.56 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.35 cent at $.84 a pound.

