Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.53 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.49 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 3 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 9.5 cents at $9.82 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.68 cent at $1.90 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.03 cents at $2.62 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 2.4 cents at $.82 a pound.

