Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.54 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 7 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 3.75 cents at $3.30 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 5 cents at $9.88 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 2.32 cents at $1.90 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 3.37 cents at $2.60 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.2 cent at $.84 a pound.

