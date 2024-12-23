Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.48 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.40 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 7.25 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $9.69 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.53 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.1 cent at $2.57 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.9 cent at $.84 a pound.

