Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.43 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $5.45 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $9.77 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.42 cent at $1.90 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.38 cent at $2.57 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.7 cent at $.83 a pound.

