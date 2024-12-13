Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.42 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 7 cents at $5.52 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 8.5 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $9.89 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.53 cents at $1.92 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 0.32 cent at $2.58 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 1.02 cents at $.86 a pound.

