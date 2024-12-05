Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 5.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 5.75 cents at $4.36 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 7.5 cents at $5.58 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 14.75 cents at $3.65 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 7 cents at $9.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 2.05 cents at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 2.75 cents at $2.55 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.1 cent at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.