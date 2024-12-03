Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.32 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 7.75 cents at $5.48 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 9.75 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $9.91 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.97 cent at $1.89 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.58 cents at $2.59 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.28 cent at $.88 a pound.

