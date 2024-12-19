Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.32 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 2.25 cents at $3.56 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $9.63 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 1.97 cents at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 1.7 cents at $2.55 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.65 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.