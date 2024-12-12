Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.44 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 4.75 cents at $5.59 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 4.75 cents at $3.61 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $9.95 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 0.88 cent at $1.91 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 1.37 cents at $2.58 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.85 a pound.

