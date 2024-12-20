Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 3 cents at $4.44 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.33 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.56 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 6.25 cents at $9.69 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.02 cent at $2.54 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.42 cent at $.84 a pound.

