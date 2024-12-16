Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 2 cents at $4.44 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 6.25 cents at $5.58 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.68 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 4.25 cents at $9.93 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $1.92 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.3 cent at $2.58 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.23 cent at $.86 a pound.

