Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.59 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $5.51 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.25 cent at $3.31 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 13.25 cents at $9.98 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 1.12 cents at $1.92 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.73 cents at $2.63 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.52 cent at $.81 a pound.

