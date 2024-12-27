Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.54 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 8.5 cents at $3.20 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 7.25 cents at $9.81 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 1.03 cents at $1.91 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 2.8 cents at $2.62 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.03 cent at $.84 a pound.

