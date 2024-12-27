Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.49 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.35 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.34 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 3.75 cents at $9.79 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.43 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.3 cent at $2.56 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.03 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.