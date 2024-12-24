Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.75 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.49 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 4.5 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 8.25 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 1.75 cents at $9.74 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.07 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 0.75 cent at $2.56 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.84 a pound.

